Sherpao calls for impartial inquiry into rigging in Feb 8 polls

Peshawar - Calling for an exemplary punishment for those, who rigged the February 8 general polls, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday demanded an impartial inquiry into the rigging in the recently conducted general election.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, while speaking at the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting of his party, Sherpao said that before the polls, the nation expected that the elections would help bring political and economic stability to the country. However, he said the elections added to the political and economic instability.

The QWP chief alleged the Chief Election Commissioner and other members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were responsible for the rigging in the February 8 general elections.

He claimed the returning officers (ROs), the district returning officers (DROs) and the people and institutions behind the scenes were accountable to the nation as they wasted the national resources and undermined democracy.

“The ones, who managed the elections, deserve an exemplary punishment,” he demanded. The mandate of the Pakhtuns was stolen and their true representatives were kept out of the Parliament. Demanding setting up of a judicial commission, he said the 2024 elections proved to be worse rigged than the 2018 polls.

“ This has weakened democracy as all political parties are complaining about rigging,” he said adding that the ones, who committed rigging should be exposed before the nation.

Aftab Sherpao feared that some elements were conspiring against the 18th constitutional amendment and the provincial autonomy.

The QWP chief condemned blocking the social media platform ‘X’ formerly ‘Twitter’ and demanded the government to restore it forthwith. He said the general elections were rigged massively and this would impact the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in terms of the National Finance Commission (NFC) award and other provincial rights.

The QWP leader said the rigged elections had undermined democracy in the country and the people had lost faith in the political system and the state itself.

Aftab Sherpao said now the problems facing the province would not get due importance and the people would be the ultimate sufferers.