Three killed due to gas leakage

SWABI - Three farmers were killed in Maneri Payan region in a poultry farm due to gas leakage here on Monday, said district police and Rescue 1122 officials.

The incident occurred in the Baikot area of Maneri Payan village. They said that the gas generator was placed in the room where they were staying at night which was frequently used by them when the power supply was suspended as the load-shedding has been increased here manifold across the district. According to their families members, when they reached the poultry farm they found all three dead. The deceased were identified as Mukram Khan, Ilyas Khan and Ihteram Khan.