TiE Islamabad, US Embassy celebrate 10-year milestone of Pakistan Startup Cup

KARACHI - TiE Islamabad and the U.S. Em­bassy celebrate the 10-year mile­stone of the Pakistan Startup Cup, Pakistan’s biggest startup com­petition with a capstone event. The event marked a decade of US and Pakistan partnership foster­ing innovation, growth, and suc­cess in the entrepreneurial land­scape of Pakistan. The first ever all inclusive event for persons with disabilities, served as a piv­otal moment, bringing together representatives from the govern­ment, corporate sector, inves­tors, Entrepreneur Support Or­ganizations (ESOs), startups and winners of the Pakistan Startup Cup, and diverse stakeholders in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The event was attended by Naeem Zamindar, former minis­ter of state & chairman Board of Investments as the chief guest along with Deputy Counselor for Public Affairs Valerie O’Brien of US Embassy, President TiE Islam­abad Saqib Ahmed, along with key figures in the entrepreneur­ial community. “We are thrilled to mark this significant milestone with the capstone event, bring­ing together the brightest minds and key players in Pakistan’s startup ecosystem,” said Naeem Zamindar. “This event is not just a celebration but a reflection of the incredible journey, impact, and success stories that have emerged over the past 10 years.”

The capstone event featured a diverse range of activities, in­cluding an Investor’s Roundtable, success stories by top startups, interactive discussions, and net­working opportunities. The day also included the screening of a short documentary capturing the essence of the Pakistan Startup Cup’s 10-year journey. Valerie O’Brien said “The U.S. Mission in Pakistan is proud of our role supporting a vibrant ecosystem of entrepreneurship in Pakistan. We are committed to empower­ing young people to dream big, take risks, and become the job creators and change-makers that Pakistan needs.”

The event hosted a distin­guished lineup of speakers, in­cluding international experts and industry leaders, making it a must-attend for anyone passion­ate about entrepreneurship and innovation in Pakistan. With an emphasis on international col­laboration, the capstone event aimed to strengthen cross-border partnerships, showcase global startup networks, and highlight the achievements of Pakistani startups on the global stage.