Wapda beat Army to win 18th National Women’s Baseball gold

LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda won the gold medal by defeating Pakistan Army in the 18th National Women’s Baseball Championship 2024 final here at FC College while HEC bagged bronze medal. Mr. Shaukat Javed, Presi­dent of Pakistan Federa­tion Baseball (PFB) was the chief guest on the final. The other distinguished guests included SVP Dr M Hamood Lakhvi, M Mohsin Khan, VP M Jameel Kamran, Trea­surer Tahir Mehmood, Ex­ecutive Director Moazzam Khan, Sheikh Mazhar and others. PFB Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah along with other officials welcomed the chief guest. WAPDA play­ers showed their best game in the final against Army to win gold by 13-10. At the end, chief guest Shaukat Javed distributed prizes among the winners and top performers.