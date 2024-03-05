Wapda chairman visits Diamer Basha Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project

LAHORE - Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani, during his visit to Diamer Basha Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project, directed the projects’ teams to accelerate the construction work, so that both projects could be com­pleted in accordance with their timelines. Electricity generation from Dasu Hydro­power Project is scheduled in 2026, whereas Diamer Basha Dam Project is scheduled for completion in 2028. WAPDA successfully diverted mighty River Indus at Dasu Hydro­power Project in February 2023 and at Di­amer Basha Dam in December 2023.

In the first leg, the chairman reached Di­amer Basha Dam and reviewed construc­tion work on the left and right abutments of the dam, diversion canal, guide wall, upstream and downstream coffer (tem­porary) dams and permanent bridge. CEO Diamer Basha Dam Company, GM/PD Di­amer Basha Dam Project, the consultants and the contractors were present on the occasion. Construction activities are be­ing carried out on 13 key sites of the proj­ect. The permanent bridge along with the approach road downstream of the main dam will be completed in June this year.

In the second leg, the chairman visited Dasu Hydropower Project and witnessed construction activities at under-ground power house and transformer cavern, left abutment and upstream coffer (temporary) dam. GM/PD Dasu Hydropower Project, flanked by the consultants and the contrac­tors, briefed the chairman that construction work is simultaneously continuing on 13 sites, including excavation and support work at power house, transformer cavern as well as left and right abutments of the dam. Ex­cavation is also in progress on open areas, five tunnels and two bridges under relocated Karakoram Highway. Diamer Basha Dam, on its completion, will store 8.1 MAF water to ir­rigate 1.23 million acres of land and generate 4500 MW, providing 18 billion units of green, clean and low-cost electricity to the national grid every year. The 4320 MW-Dasu Hydro­power Project is to be completed in two stag­es. The Stage-1, with installed generation ca­pacity of 2160 MW, will contribute 12 billion units of economically affordable electricity to the national grid per annum.