Wapda win 20th Men’s National Classic Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship

LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda yet again proved its supremacy in 20th Men’s Na­tional Classic Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship as it succeeded in winning 10 gold and 3 silver medals with 105 points followed by Sindh with 48 points and Police with 40 points.

Wapda’s Nooh Dastagir set two new national records in 120+kg category by lifting 330kg weight and 208kg bench press category by bench pressing of 209kg. The championship was held at Pun­jab University Gymnasium Hall, Lahore under the aegis of Paki­stan Power Lifting Federation. The competitions were held in eight different categories. Wap­da’s Fahad Butt, Asim Shehzad, Tanvir Haider, Rizwanullah Lo­dhi, and Nooh Dastagir Butt won gold medals in their respective categories.

Apart from this, three silver medals went in Wapda’s medal tally as its players Arif Ali Bhatti shined in 74kg, Ashfaq Ahmed in 83kg and Rana Qasir in 94kg categories. In masters category, Wapda grabbed all four gold medals and bagged one gold medal in junior category.

As many as 11 teams partici­pated in the championship in­cluding Wapda, Police, Punjab, Sindh, AJK, Islamabad, GB, KP, Balochistan, Special Olympics Pakistan and hosts PU. Imdadul­lah Memon, GM Sports and President Wapda Sports Board, was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony and gave away prizes and medals to the winning players.