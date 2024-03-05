World leaders welcome PM Shehbaz as he assumes office

ISLAMABAD - Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Monday felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan. In a cable message, Crown Prince wished Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif success, and the people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon also congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising that through joint efforts, both the countries would enhance and expand long-term bilateral partnership.
In felicitation message, he said that Tajikistan and Pakistan are linked by long traditions of friendship, mutual understanding, respect and trust. He said that the multifaceted cooperation between two countries, based on those good traditions, is constantly developing and enriched with new content. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has telephoned and felicitated his newly elected counterpart Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath of his office. Anwar Ibrahim also expressed good wishes for PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif upon which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked his Malaysian counterpart. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan Malaysia have longstanding brotherly relations. He expressed Pakistan’s desire to promote its trade and diplomatic relations with Malaysia. He also invited the Malaysian prime minister to visit Pakistan. US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has also extended congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of office. In his message on social media platform X, formerly twitter, he said his country looks forward to working closely with new government and people of Pakistan on mutual interests. Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on assumption of office of the prime minister. In his letter, Palestinian President has expressed his best wishes for the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the nation. In his message he said that Palestine and Pakistan are bound in a historical and strong bond. He said Pakistan has always raised its voice for the rights and justice of the Palestinian people. He prayed for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.