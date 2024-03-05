World leaders welcome PM Shehbaz as he assumes office

ISLAMABAD - Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Monday felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan. In a cable message, Crown Prince wished Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif success, and the people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon also congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising that through joint efforts, both the countries would enhance and expand long-term bilateral partnership.

In felicitation message, he said that Tajik­istan and Pakistan are linked by long traditions of friendship, mutual un­derstanding, respect and trust. He said that the multifaceted cooperation between two countries, based on those good tradi­tions, is constantly devel­oping and enriched with new content. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has telephoned and felicitated his newly elected counterpart Sheh­baz Sharif on taking oath of his office. Anwar Ibra­him also expressed good wishes for PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif upon which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked his Malay­sian counterpart. Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if said Pakistan Malaysia have longstanding broth­erly relations. He ex­pressed Pakistan’s desire to promote its trade and diplomatic relations with Malaysia. He also invited the Malaysian prime min­ister to visit Pakistan. US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has also ex­tended congratulations to Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on assumption of office. In his message on social media platform X, formerly twitter, he said his country looks for­ward to working close­ly with new government and people of Pakistan on mutual interests. Pales­tinian President Mahmud Abbas has congratulated Prime Minister Muham­mad Shahbaz Sharif on as­sumption of office of the prime minister. In his let­ter, Palestinian President has expressed his best wishes for the leadership of Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif and the nation. In his message he said that Palestine and Pakistan are bound in a historical and strong bond. He said Pa­kistan has always raised its voice for the rights and justice of the Palestinian people. He prayed for the development and pros­perity of Pakistan.