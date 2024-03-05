Tuesday, March 05, 2024
World Wildlife Day observed in Sukkur

Our Staff Reporter
March 05, 2024
SUKKUR  -  World Wildlife Fund-Pakistan jointly marked the World Wild­life Day by announcing the com­mencement new wildlife conser­vation initiatives with focus on addressing wildlife poaching as well as illegal wildlife trade in the region. As part of the World Wild­life Day activities, an awareness walk was also held in collabora­tion with the Sindh Forest, Wild­life, Environment Department and Inter Global Human Develop­ment Society (IGHDS) to highlight the importance of predators in ecosystems here on Monday. 

Speaking on the occasion, rep­resentative of WWF-Pakistan at Sukkur, Toheed Mahesar ad­dressed key challenges to their survival particularly human-leopard conflict and habitat degradation. Both species are threatened by habitat degrada­tion, poaching and conflict with communities, he said.

He said that the organisation was making concerted efforts for conservation of snow leop­ards, common leopards, Indus River dolphins and other en­dangered terrestrial and marine species in the region. 

CEO, IGHDS, Dr Jameel Khan said that World Wildlife Day is observed to remind us of our responsibilities to the world and the many other forms of life we share it with.

