132 out of 357 govt entities without BoD, BOG: Secy Cabinet Div

ISLAMABAD - The Secretary Cabinet Division on Tuesday revealed that out of the total 357 entities in federal government, 132 entities have no BoD/BOG, while only 225 having its boards constituted, with 82% of them are non compliance with the requirement of 33% of women representation.

The Secretary further revealed that of the 225 entities BOD/BOG, only 18 percent or 41 Boards have been complied with 33% of women representation, while on the remaining 82% women have nominal or no representation.

The Gender Mainstreaming Committee meeting that met with Dr Nafisa Shah in chair showed its great concern on inordinate delay in constitution of boards of remaining entities and urged the Secretary Cabinet to complete the constitution of boards of the remaining entities with 33% representation of women within three months and submit back report to the committee accordingly. The Secretary Cabinet informed the committee that there are total 357 entities in federal government wherein 225 entities having its BoD/BoG and 132 entities with no boards. He further said that 41 boards have been complied with 33% of women representation and constitution of 88 Boards of various Entities in under process.

The committee further recommended of ensuring the provision of amenities for women in all public offices and work places in letter and spirit and the committee asked the Secretary Ministry of Human Rights to make inspection of all the departments regarding provision of amenities for women and submit report to the committee accordingly. The Secretary Cabinet informed the meeting that in all 42 ministries/divisions and 357 attached entities have provided amenities such as separate prayer hall, washrooms and common room for women at work place. He further said that day care centres in all the public sector entities have been established at federal government level.

The committee also expressed satisfaction with the presentation delivered by the Acting Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women regarding the Indicator Framework on the Gender Parity Report. The Acting Chairperson informed the committee that the 237 indicators of ICT Gender Parity report cover 79% of primary and 57% of complimentary indicators of WEF. In total 62% indicators of WEF are covered by IGPR.

The committee recommended that the federal government take measures to strengthen the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) as the central institution responsible for data collection related to gender parity, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of statistics for policy-making purposes.