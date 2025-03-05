Wednesday, March 05, 2025
16 held, 12 shops sealed, 142 fined during crackdown against profiteers

KARACHI  -  The Karachi administration’s crackdown on profiteers continues during Ramazan as on the third day of Ramazan, 142 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs15.58 lakh. Sixteen individuals were arrested, and 12 shops were sealed. In the first three days of Ramazan, 445 profiteers faced action, with fines exceeding Rs1.48 crore. 60 profiteers were arrested, and 42 shops were sealed. In South District 44 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs6.41 lakh. Three individuals were arrested. In East  District  31 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs4.62 lakh.In Korangi District 6 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs85,000, one individual was arrested, and 4 shops were sealed. In Central District 19 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs54,000. In Keamari District 11 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs62,000. Two individuals were arrested, and 2 shops were sealed. In West District  10 profiteers faced action, with fines totalling Rs78,000.

In Malir District  21 shopkeepers faced action, with fines totalling Rs1.75 lakh. Six individuals were arrested, and 4 shops were sealed. Commissioner Karachi has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure that citizens have access to essential items at official prices during Ramazan. Deputy Commissioner Kemari Raja Tariq Chandio has set up sugar sale stalls at official prices in collaboration with a  local super store to provide relief to citizens during Ramadan. He personally monitored prices in various areas to ensure the campaign’s effectiveness. Commissioner Karachi has directed all Deputy Commissioners has asked people to lodge their complaints against profiteers  to help magistrates to take action against violators.  He advised them to report complaints to the Commissioner’s Office control room.

