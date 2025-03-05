16 terrorists killed as security forces thwart attack on Bannu Cantt: ISPR

Pakistan security forces thwarted terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednewsday.

According to military’s public relations wing, Pakistan security forces killed 16 Khawarij militants including four suicide bombers to foil a cowardly attack on Bannū Cantt.

According to ISPR, the terrorists attempted to cause massive destruction but were met with a swift and effective response from security forces.

The attackers rammed two explosive-laden vehicles into the cantonment wall, aiming to breach the security perimeter. However, due to the bravery and decisive action of security personnel, 16 terrorists were eliminated, including four suicide bombers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the operation, five security personnel embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly. The suicide explosions damaged the perimeter wall and caused severe destruction to a nearby mosque and civilian residential buildings. As a result, 13 innocent civilians lost their lives, and 32 others were injured, ISPR stated.

The initial investigation has uncovered evidence of Afghan nationals’ involvement in the Bannu Cantt attack. ISPR further asserted that the attack was orchestrated by the handlers of Khawarij militants operating from Afghanistan.

The statement further stated that Pakistan expects the Afghan interim government to fulfill its responsibility and prevent its territory from being used against Pakistan.

“Pakistan reserves the right to take necessary measures in response to cross-border terrorism.”