6 fugitives arrested from UAE

LAHORE - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday successfully arrested six fugitives from the United Arab Emirates (UAE),wanted in cases of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, robbery and fraud. A spokesperson for the FIA said that the arrests were made through major operations led by FIA’s NCB Interpol. The arrested individuals were identified as -- Sufyan Ali,Akasha Iqbal,Zohaib Shehzad,Abdul Latif,Muhammad Jaleel and Muhammad Ramiz Ashraf and were wanted by Punjab Police for various criminal cases. The accused Sufyan Ali was wanted in terrorism and attempted murder case registered at Wazirabad city police station in 2022, Sialkot,while Zohaib Shahzad was involved in a robbery case at Satrah police station. Fugitive Abdul Latif was wanted by airport police station Rahim Yar Khan in a murder case whereas Muhammad Jaleel, a fugitive for nine years,was wanted by Dera Ghazi Khan police in a robbery case.Muhammad Ramiz was wanted by Sadiqabad police station,Rawalpindi,in an attempted murder case.Akasha Iqbal facing charges of fraud,registered in 2023 at civil lines police station,Sialkot. The FIA confirmed that red notices were issued through NCB Interpol to facilitate the arrests. The fugitives were now being transferred from UAE to Lahore Airport,where they will be handed over to Punjab police. FIA officials emphasized that these arrests were made possible through close coordination between Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Abu Dhabi. They reiterated that NCB Interpol, equipped with modern technology,operates 24/7 to track and apprehend fugitives globally. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to bringing fugitives to justice,stating that all available resources were being utilized to apprehend criminals evading the law, said spokesperson.