Alam Group of Companies signs MoU with JA Solar at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

LAHORE - In a significant move to bolster Pakistan’s renewable energy sector, Alam Group of Companies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with JA Solar for the supply of 300MW of top-tier solar panels.

The agreement was formalised at the prestigious Solar Pakistan Exhibition, held at the Expo Center Lahore, marking a milestone in Pakistan’s transition towards clean energy. The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Mian Adeel Shafiq Alam, Director Alam Group of Companies, and Hammad Shafiq Alam, along with Ubaid Sheikh, Country Manager JA Solar Pakistan, and Mr Gary, General Manager JA Solar.

This partnership is set to play a crucial role in expanding Pakistan’s renewable energy capacity, significantly contributing to climate change mitigation and environmental sustainability. The integration of JA Solar’s high-efficiency photovoltaic panels is expected to lower energy costs across residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors, making solar power more accessible and cost-effective.

Speaking at the event, Mian Adeel Shafiq Alam stated: “This collaboration with JA Solar is a major step towards achieving Pakistan’s renewable energy targets. By bringing high-quality, efficient solar panels to the market, we are not only reducing dependency on fossil fuels but also strengthening our ties with our brotherly country, China, which continues to support Pakistan’s energy sector.” JA Solar, originally an Australian company with its manufacturing facility in China, is recognized as a Top-Tier 1 solar panel manufacturer and ranks as the third-largest in the world. With a strong presence in the global energy market, JA Solar’s advanced technology is widely used in utility-scale power plants, industrial applications, and residential installations.

Ubaid Sheikh, Country Manager JA Solar Pakistan, expressed his confidence in the partnership, saying:“JA Solar is dedicated to providing innovative solar solutions for Pakistan. This MoU with Alam Group of Companies will accelerate the adoption of renewable energy in Pakistan, ensuring long-term energy sustainability and economic growth.”