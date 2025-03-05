Arab League’s Plan

As Ramadan begins in Gaza, a familiar terror engulfs the land once again. Israel continues to violate the ceasefire, attacking civilians in both Gaza and the West Bank. It has now cut off all aid, blocked water, and prevented food from entering the territory—especially cruel when Muslims, observing their fasts, look forward to the meagre sustenance they would receive at the day’s end. Once more, the Western world looks on, quietly backing Israel and providing diplomatic cover, while countries like the United States and the United Kingdom continue to funnel billions of dollars in military aid to its war machine.

Attention now turns to the Arab world. An Arab League meeting, convened to formulate a response to Trump’s so-called Gaza plan—one that would have displaced millions of Palestinians, forcing them into countries like Egypt or scattered across Europe—is currently underway. While much of the Arab world has neither acted decisively to stop Israel’s ongoing assault nor exerted significant pressure on global power brokers like the United States or the United Kingdom, it has, at the very least, rejected Trump’s plan in its entirety.

Even Jordan and Egypt—states deeply entangled in the U.S. imperial framework—have drawn a line, refusing to endorse a scheme of ethnic displacement. What remains to be seen is what the Arab League will propose instead. Thus far, it has suggested a new governing arrangement in Gaza—one that removes Hamas from power as a precondition for aid and reconstruction.

Though seemingly constructive, this proposal is yet another mechanism for external control—one that effectively ensures that aid and reconstruction remain hostage to political calculations. As the Arab world deliberates, one thing is clear: with the exception of Yemen, Iran, and Lebanon, it has failed the people of Palestine. Time and again, it has chosen convenience over confrontation with the Zionist entity. If peace is truly the goal, then Arab states must now wield their influence to secure a just and equitable resolution to Palestine’s decades-long suffering.