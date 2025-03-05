Arab summit in Cairo adopts Egypt’s Gaza reconstruction plan as ‘unified’ initiative

An emergency Arab summit in Cairo adopted on Tuesday Egypt’s Gaza reconstruction plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip.

The summit’s final statement stipulated “the adoption of the plan submitted by the Arab Republic of Egypt—in full coordination with the State of Palestine and Arab countries, and based on studies conducted by the World Bank and the UN Development Fund—regarding early recovery and the reconstruction of Gaza as a comprehensive Arab plan.”

It affirmed the rejection of the displacement of Palestinians from their land “under any pretext or circumstances.”

The Arab Summit highlighted that it assigned an Arab legal committee to study the classification of Palestinian displacement as part of the crime of genocide.

It condemned a recent decision by Israel to halt the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and to close crossings used for relief efforts, affirming that those measures constitute “a violation of the ceasefire agreement, international law, and international humanitarian law.”

Additionally, it expressed rejection of Israel’s use of a siege and starvation of civilians as a “means to achieve political objectives.”