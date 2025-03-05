Azeri president likely to visit Pakistan next month

ISLAMABAD - President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is expected to visit Pakistan next month to formally announce the decision of his government to invest 2 billion dollars in Pakistan in energy and infrastructure.

According to official sources, preparations are underway to materialize memorandums of understanding into agreements during the visit of the Azerbaijan President to Pakistan. The Azerbaijan President, during his visit to Islamabad, will formally witness the agreements signing between the two countries. Investment by Azerbaijan is expected to be made during the current year.

During the recent visit by Prime Minister Shehbaz Shariff to Baku, investment opportunities in Pakistan were discussed in detail.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Commerce to present a comprehensive plan to increase the current trade volume between Pakistan and Azerbaijan to two billion dollars.

Chairing a review meeting regarding his recent visit to Azerbaijan in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and agreements be implemented without delay. In the light of the announcement by the President of Azerbaijan to invest two billion dollars in Pakistan, the Prime Minister formed a committee under the supervision of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The committee will ensure preparations for agreements in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Shehbaz Sharif also instructed that all preparations be completed on a priority basis ahead of the expected visit of the Azerbaijani President to Pakistan next month.

The Prime Minister directed the appointment of trade officers in Azerbaijan and other countries where there is significant trade potential with Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan and Azerbaijan share long-standing brotherly relations that span over decades.

He further stated efforts are being made on a priority basis to fully capitalize on the vast trade and investment potential with the Central Asian states.