Wednesday, March 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

BCCI’s Rajeev Shukla joins global cricket officials at Champions Trophy semifinal in Lahore

BCCI’s Rajeev Shukla joins global cricket officials at Champions Trophy semifinal in Lahore
Azhar Khan
8:50 PM | March 05, 2025
Sports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla, along with senior officials from multiple cricket boards, was in attendance for the second semifinal of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. 

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a total of six representatives from five different cricket boards were invited to witness the high-stakes clash between South Africa and New Zealand. “The following board representatives are attending Wednesday's semifinal in Lahore: Rajeev Shukla (BCCI), Roger Twose (NZC), Farooq Ahmed (BCB), Pholetsi Isaac Moseki, Dr Mohammed Moosajee (both CSA), and Mahinda Vallipuram (Malaysia),” the PCB said in an official statement. 

Pakistan, China review CPEC progress in high-level meeting

Shukla reportedly arrived in Pakistan via a chartered flight in the early hours of Wednesday. His visit comes after an invitation from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who had urged cricket board representatives to experience the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium. 

Shukla’s presence is particularly significant, given that the BCCI had earlier refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, citing government restrictions. The decision led to a major standoff between the PCB and BCCI, further intensifying the already strained cricketing ties between the two nations. 

After months of negotiations, the dispute resulted in the PCB proposing a ‘Fusion Formula’, which ensures that whenever India or Pakistan hosts an ICC event over the next three years, their matches will be played at a neutral venue. 

While the Indian team remains absent from the tournament, Shukla’s attendance signals a diplomatic gesture amidst the ongoing cricketing tensions. His visit, alongside other international officials, is being viewed as a positive step towards fostering dialogue between cricket boards despite political differences.

Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali’s stunning photoshoot sets internet ablaze

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1741150309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025