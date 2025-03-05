BCCI’s Rajeev Shukla joins global cricket officials at Champions Trophy semifinal in Lahore

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President , along with senior officials from multiple cricket boards, was in attendance for the second semifinal of the ICC Men’s 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a total of six representatives from five different cricket boards were invited to witness the high-stakes clash between South Africa and New Zealand. “The following board representatives are attending Wednesday's semifinal in Lahore: (BCCI), Roger Twose (NZC), Farooq Ahmed (BCB), Pholetsi Isaac Moseki, Dr Mohammed Moosajee (both CSA), and Mahinda Vallipuram (Malaysia),” the PCB said in an official statement.

Shukla reportedly arrived in Pakistan via a chartered flight in the early hours of Wednesday. His visit comes after an invitation from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who had urged cricket board representatives to experience the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium.

Shukla’s presence is particularly significant, given that the BCCI had earlier refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the , citing government restrictions. The decision led to a major standoff between the PCB and BCCI, further intensifying the already strained cricketing ties between the two nations.

After months of negotiations, the dispute resulted in the PCB proposing a ‘Fusion Formula’, which ensures that whenever India or Pakistan hosts an ICC event over the next three years, their matches will be played at a neutral venue.

While the Indian team remains absent from the tournament, Shukla’s attendance signals a diplomatic gesture amidst the ongoing cricketing tensions. His visit, alongside other international officials, is being viewed as a positive step towards fostering dialogue between cricket boards despite political differences.