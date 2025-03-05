BN/Newage, FG win openers of Bank Alfalah 62nd National Open Polo

LAHORE - The 62nd National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2025, organised by Lahore Polo Club and sponsored by Bank Alfalah, commenced at the Lahore Polo Club. On the opening day, BN/Newage Cables and FG Polo emerged victorious in their respective matches.

A large number of families and spectators attended the tournament, which is being held in collaboration with Bank Alfalah. Prominent attendees included Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, along with Executive Committee Members Nasir Ahmad, Feroz Gulzar, Raja Amir, and others.

In the first match of the opening day, BN/Newage Cables secured a thrilling 11-10 victory over HN Polo. SantiagoCernadas and Marcos Solari led the charge for BN/Newage Cables, scoring four goals each, while Babar Naseem contributed two goals. For HN Polo, Pelayo Berazadiscored five goals, Hamza Mawaz Khan netted three, and Ramiro Zavaleta and Haider Naseem added one goal each.

BN/Newage Cables made a commanding start, storming through the first chukker with three consecutive goals, conceding just one to HN Polo to establish a 3-1 lead. However, HN Polo responded in spectacular fashion in the second chukker, dominating play with three goals against BN/Newage’s single strike, bringing the contest to an exciting 4-4 deadlock. The third chukker saw both teams locked in an intense battle, matching each other goal for goal to keep the score even at 6-6. BN/Newage then turned the tide in the fourth chukker, delivering a blistering performance with four stunning goals, while HN Polo managed only one, giving BN/Newage a strong 10-7 advantage. HN Polo mounted a late surge, scoring three goals in a desperate attempt to stage a comeback, but BN/Newage held their nerve, clinching a hard-fought 11-10 victory in a pulsating encounter. The second match saw FG Polo edge past DS Polo in sudden death overtime, winning the encounter by 5-4. Raul Laplacette scored two goals for FG Polo, while Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu, Raja Mikael Sami, and Mian Abbas Mukhtar added one goal each. For DS Polo, Lao Abelenda scored three goals, and Daniyal Sheikh netted one goal. Today (Wednesday), FG Polo will face Olympia/AZB at 2 pm while DS Polo will vie against BN/Newage Cables at 3:30 pm.