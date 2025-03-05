Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth disease

LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a consultative meeting of stakeholders on Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD) here in city campus on Tuesday. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus presided over the meeting and sought suggestions and technical inputs from the relevant stakeholders that how to control FMD outbreak and boost livestock sector while Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr Muhammad Akram, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Director Training Center for Biologics Production Prof Dr Amir Ghafoor, faculty members, farmers and professionals from public and private sectors attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus said that FMD disease is the major cause of economic loss for dairy farmers and through this forum we need to make affective policies/establish task force for the development of livestock sector. He said that UVAS is ready to collaborate with stakeholders to save livestock sector from FMD malady by contributing in research and human resource development and purified vaccine production.

Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani highlighted the significance and objectives of this meeting. She said that during this FMD outbreak, there is dire need to review the ongoing FMD control strategy. She discussed the implementation of PCP for control of FMD.

The participants of the meeting put forward various suggestions, they urged that it is direly need of time with the help of academia, livestock department and private partners to establish a task force for the controlling of FMD outbreak in Punjab. The participants urged to enhance local vaccine, adopt latest practices for farm management, farmers awareness that how to control disease and establishment of disease-free compartments. Dr Muhammad Akram emphasized the legislative backing for the control of FMD.

Prof Dr Amir Ghafoor highlighted the contributions of in FMD control & research. He said UVAS recently launched first purified vaccine named UVAC for the control of FMD deadly disease which is milestone for the development of livestock sector in Punjab. He said FMD is a major impediment for meat export in international market.

Earlier, Epidemiologist, Livestock Department, Dr Abdul Khaliq gave a presentation on FMD incidence in Punjab, reports in different areas of Punjab, FMD (prevalence, vaccine schedule,

control strategies, disease surveillance plan and disease reporting mechanism.

At the end of the meeting, Vice Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhmmad Younus stated that by continuous surveillance, identification of hotspot, vaccination , monitoring of vaccine

effectiveness, biosecurity measures, quarantine at farm level, and farmer awareness are few points to be implemented to control FMD.