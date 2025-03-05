Chinese investors show interest in Sindh’s transport sector

A delegation of Chinese businessmen has expressed keen interest in investing in Sindh’s transport sector and promoting modern, eco-friendly travel solutions.

The delegation met with Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon in Karachi and discussed investment opportunities. They also presented proposals for enhancing sustainable transport facilities in the province.

Memon encouraged Chinese investors to establish a manufacturing plant for electric vehicles in Sindh, highlighting the government's commitment to modernizing the transport sector.