Wednesday, March 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Chinese investors show interest in Sindh’s transport sector

Chinese investors show interest in Sindh’s transport sector
Web Desk
1:28 PM | March 05, 2025
National

A delegation of Chinese businessmen has expressed keen interest in investing in Sindh’s transport sector and promoting modern, eco-friendly travel solutions.

The delegation met with Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon in Karachi and discussed investment opportunities. They also presented proposals for enhancing sustainable transport facilities in the province.

Memon encouraged Chinese investors to establish a manufacturing plant for electric vehicles in Sindh, highlighting the government's commitment to modernizing the transport sector.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1741150309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025