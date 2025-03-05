CM Maryam Nawaz vows to build 500,000 homes in five years

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed her commitment to building 500,000 homes in five years while chairing a special meeting on housing initiatives.

During the meeting, she reviewed the three-marla free plot scheme and discussed loan provisions for beneficiaries to facilitate home construction. The director general of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) briefed participants on the progress.

CM Maryam Nawaz also ordered the restoration of PHATA's 23 housing schemes across 19 districts and directed the release of funds for their development. Officials informed her that beneficiaries of the "Apni Chat Apna Ghar" programme had begun repaying their loans, with a 100% repayment ratio.

Expressing her satisfaction, the chief minister said she felt immense happiness witnessing people receive homes under the initiative.