Most parts of the country are expected to experience cold and dry weather, while hilly areas will remain extremely cold, particularly during morning and night hours. Additionally, gusty winds are likely in plain regions.

As of this morning, temperatures recorded in major cities were: Islamabad at 5°C, Lahore 11°C, Karachi 13°C, Peshawar 7°C, Quetta -1°C, Gilgit 6°C, Murree 3°C, and Muzaffarabad 2°C.