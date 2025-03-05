Dar to attend special session of OIC CFM on Palestine

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to take part in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on the Palestine issue, which is set to take place on March 7 in Jeddah. This high-level meeting will bring together Foreign Ministers and senior officials from OIC member countries to discuss joint actions in response to the deteriorating conditions in Palestine due to ongoing Israeli aggression, violations of Palestinian rights, and calls for their displacement, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office. As a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, Pakistan has consistently highlighted this issue on various international platforms. At the upcoming OIC-CFM session, the Deputy Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and emphasize its principled position, the FO said. He will advocate for the full withdrawal of Israel from all occupied territories, including Jerusalem, denounce the unacceptable proposal for further displacing Palestinians, and call for restoration of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, such as their right to return to their homeland and the establishment of a viable, contiguous, and sovereign Palestinian state based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Additionally, on the sidelines of the OIC-CFM, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister is anticipated to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from important OIC member states.