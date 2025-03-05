Economy Reviewed

As the Prime Minister convened a special meeting with his cabinet at Islamabad’s Jinnah Convention Centre to review his government’s one-year performance, it is also time for a broader assessment of its tenure. While political confrontations with opposition parties have been frequent, the true measure of this government’s performance lies in its handling of the economy and its path towards stabilisation.

The government has successfully negotiated agreements with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and other multilateral financial institutions while also securing loan renegotiations and grants from key allies such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and China. This has helped stave off an economic default, ensuring that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves remain intact—for now. With this immediate crisis averted, the government has turned to re-engaging with foreign partners, particularly in the region, to attract investment and stimulate economic growth.

Several agreements have been signed with multiple countries, and their impact should become evident in the coming years. Additionally, the government has renegotiated contracts with independent power producers (IPPs), reducing the exorbitant electricity costs that Pakistanis have long been burdened with. As a result of these efforts, inflation has dropped to its lowest level in nine years, and prices have stabilised.

However, deeper structural reforms remain unaddressed. While the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been tasked with expanding the tax net and bringing untaxed sectors into the fold, systemic inefficiencies persist, and revenue collection still falls short of its potential. The FBR has a long road ahead if it aims to significantly improve Pakistan’s fiscal position.

Another critical issue raised at the convention was the dire state of Pakistan’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which collectively operated at a loss of Rs 851 billion during FY23-24. Their total debt now stands at Rs 9.2 trillion—almost equal to the Federal Board of Revenue’s annual revenue. These “bottomless pits,” as the Prime Minister termed them, must be a top priority in the coming year. Pakistan must move towards divesting from loss-making SOEs, restructuring essential ones, and strengthening revenue collection through the FBR. Without these measures, long-term economic stability will remain elusive.