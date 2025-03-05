ECP adjourns hearing of PTI’s intra-party elections case

ISLAMABAD - The top election regulatory authority yesterday adjourned the hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] intra-party elections case, until April 8. The case related to the legitimacy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] internal polls and their compliance with the ECP regulations. A three-member bench, headed by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani, heard the case, with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Akbar S. Babar. Barrister Gohar argued that the PTI party is currently managing its affairs under indoor management. He said this matter would be resolved once the electoral watchdog provides the necessary certification. On it, an ECP member urged PTI to vacate the stay order obtained from the high court, to which Barrister Gohar clarified that no stay order exists regarding the proceedings of this case.

Akbar S. Babar, a founding member of PTI, emphasized that the matter is of significant public importance. He urged the commission to announce its decision immediately, stressing the need for a timely resolution.