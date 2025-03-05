EU unveils plan for $158 billion in loans to bolster defense and send weapons to Ukraine

BRUSSELS - As world leaders continue to react to President Donald Trump’s move to suspend US military aid to Ukraine, the European Union has unveiled a plan to allow member states to borrow €150 billion (or about $158 billion) to boost their defence spending and “massively step up” their military support for Kyiv. In a statement Tuesday, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced a five-point proposal to boost European defense spending ahead of a high-stakes meeting of EU leaders in Brussels Thursday. Trump’s sharp realignment of US foreign policy, including shifting away from aiding Ukraine and inching toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, has forced the bloc to urgently address its approach to defense.

Under the “ReArm Europe” plan, EU member states would be able to borrow to buy military equipment such as air and missile defenses, artillery systems, missiles, ammunition drones and anti-drone systems, von der Leyen said. The new loan instrument would help member states “massively step up their support to Ukraine” and provide Kyiv with “immediate military equipment,” von der Leyen added.

The EU would also be able to use its own budget “in the short term to direct more funds towards defense-related investments,” she said. National governments could be given the option to redirect money earmarked for projects focused on equalizing living standards between member states to defense instead.

Strict fiscal rules could also be loosened to allow member states to increase defense spending.

If member states were to increase their defense spending by 1.5% of gross domestic product on average, this could create “fiscal space” of nearly €650 billion (about $685 billion) over a four-year period, von der Leyen said.

This five-point plan could see the bloc mobilize up to €800 billion (or about $844 billion) overall for defense spending, according to von der Leyen.