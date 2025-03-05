Wednesday, March 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

FM Ishaq Dar, US NSA Waltz hold telephonic talks

FM Ishaq Dar, US NSA Waltz hold telephonic talks
Web Desk
7:12 PM | March 05, 2025
National

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, sources revealed.

According to the Foreign Office, Waltz conveyed President Donald Trump’s appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism. Dar congratulated Waltz on assuming office and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with the US under the Trump administration.

He also welcomed Trump’s decision to retrieve American military equipment left in Afghanistan and emphasized continued counterterrorism cooperation.

Both sides pledged to enhance collaboration in IT, energy, and minerals, while also agreeing to further discussions on trade, investment, climate change, and health.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1741150309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025