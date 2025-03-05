FM Ishaq Dar, US NSA Waltz hold telephonic talks

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, sources revealed.

According to the Foreign Office, Waltz conveyed President Donald Trump’s appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism. Dar congratulated Waltz on assuming office and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with the US under the Trump administration.

He also welcomed Trump’s decision to retrieve American military equipment left in Afghanistan and emphasized continued counterterrorism cooperation.

Both sides pledged to enhance collaboration in IT, energy, and minerals, while also agreeing to further discussions on trade, investment, climate change, and health.