Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Four new additional judges to take oath at Lahore High Court today

Web Desk
10:03 AM | March 05, 2025
National

Four newly-appointed additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will be sworn in today (Wednesday).

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum will administer the oath at a ceremony scheduled for 11 AM on the court premises.

The newly-appointed judges include District and Sessions Judges Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, Tariq Mehmood Bajwa, and Abhar Gul Khan.

The ceremony will be attended by federal and provincial law officers, Lahore High Court Bar representatives, senior lawyers, LHC officials, and the families of the judges.

