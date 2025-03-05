Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Gandapur urges dialogue to resolve Afghanistan issues

Web Desk
7:04 PM | March 05, 2025
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized resolving issues with Afghanistan through negotiations.

He criticized the federal government for not responding to proposed Terms of References (TORs) for talks.

Speaking at Peshawar High Court, Gandapur warned of resurging terrorism due to past political decisions and pledged to address security challenges in Kurram district.

He also claimed KP’s governance surpasses Punjab’s and defended renaming Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium based on public demand, while stating he would follow Imran Khan’s directive on the matter.
 

