Wednesday, March 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gold price soars by Rs4,800 per tola

Gold price soars by Rs4,800 per tola
NEWS WIRE
March 05, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs4,800 and was sold at Rs306,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs301,500 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs4,115 to Rs262,602 from Rs258,487 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up by Rs3,772 to Rs240,727 from Rs236,955. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs45 to Rs3,315 whereas that of ten grams silver went up by Rs39 to Rs2,842. The price of gold in the international market increased by $47 to $2,916 from $2,869  whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by $0.39 to $31.80, the Association reported.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1741068879.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025