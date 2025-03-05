Gold price soars by Rs4,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs4,800 and was sold at Rs306,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs301,500 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs4,115 to Rs262,602 from Rs258,487 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up by Rs3,772 to Rs240,727 from Rs236,955. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs45 to Rs3,315 whereas that of ten grams silver went up by Rs39 to Rs2,842. The price of gold in the international market increased by $47 to $2,916 from $2,869 whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by $0.39 to $31.80, the Association reported.