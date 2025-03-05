Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Govt committed to completely eradicate polio: PM Shehbaz
Web Desk
4:20 PM | March 05, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government's commitment to complete eradication of polio from the country.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, he praised the timely identification of polio cases and the negative trend in these cases, acknowledging the efforts of all provincial authorities.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the complete eradication of polio from the country will only be possible through cooperation between the federal and provincial governments.

The Prime Minister appreciated the cooperation of security forces during the polio campaign.

He directed the digitization of all polio data and strict monitoring.

The meeting was informed that 42.5 million children were administered anti polio drops in February campaign.  

Three polio campaigns are part of the plan for the first six months of current year, with the first campaign having taken place in February, while the other two will be held in April and May.

