Govt speeds up key motorway projects with SIFC support

The government has intensified efforts to advance communication sector initiatives with the backing of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Prioritizing infrastructure development, authorities are focused on the swift completion of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project, along with the timely execution of the Sialkot-Kharian (M-12) and Kharian-Rawalpindi (M-13) motorways.

Plans to expand M-12 and M-13 to six lanes aim to enhance commercial activity and reduce travel time by 40%.

Additionally, a strategy has been formulated for the efficient utilization of National Highway Authority (NHA) revenue in developmental projects. In a significant development, the NHA has signed an agreement with a Malaysian company for the M-9 project.