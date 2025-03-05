Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Hardcore criminal killed by accomplices’ fire during police encounter

A notorious criminal, wanted in multiple cases of robbery, theft, abduction, and child rape, was killed in an exchange of fire between police and his accomplices.

According to the Kotwali Organised Crime Unit, police were escorting the suspect, identified as Zeeshan alias Shahni, for weapon recovery when his accomplices ambushed them, attempting to free him. In the ensuing shootout, Zeeshan sustained fatal injuries and succumbed before reaching the hospital.

Police revealed that the suspect was involved in numerous crimes across Lahore and Sheikhupura. The attackers managed to flee under the cover of darkness, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend them.

