Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Helicopter transports 1800-kg medicines to Parachinar

March 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had delivered a consignment of 1,800 kilograms of medicines to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Parachinar. Advisor on Health KP, Ehtesham Ali on Tuesday said the medicines were transported through government’s official helicopter to ensure its timely delivery. The consignment includes antibiotics, antihypertensive drugs, fever and cough medicines for children, essential medical equipment, and laboratory serums. He further mentioned that the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Parachinar had requested the supply three days ago, and until land routes are restored, medicine deliveries will continue via helicopter. The timely supply of medicines expected to improve healthcare services in the region, ensuring that patients receive necessary treatments without disruption, he added.

