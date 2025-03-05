Wednesday, March 05, 2025
IMF urges Pakistan to meet revenue shortfall amid loan talks

Web Desk
1:13 PM | March 05, 2025
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Pakistan to address its revenue shortfall in the upcoming fiscal quarter as part of discussions to unlock a $1 billion loan tranche from the ongoing $7 billion program.

According to sources, an IMF delegation led by Nathan Porter held extensive talks with Pakistani officials, emphasizing that there was no room for revenue shortfalls. The discussions covered critical economic and financial matters, including Islamic banking reforms, refinance schemes, and the transition in development finance.

The IMF also called for the operationalization of the Bank Resolution Framework to enhance banking sector stability and mitigate financial risks. Additionally, discussions included an external sector review and foreign exchange market trends.

Pakistani authorities briefed the IMF on monetary policy measures, while the global lender underscored the need for timely expenditure control through right-sizing initiatives. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was urged to strengthen compliance risk management and implement tax collection improvements.

Efforts to expand the tax net were also highlighted, with a particular focus on large retailers in major cities. The IMF instructed authorities to recover high-risk tax cases in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore to help reduce the revenue gap.

Further negotiations are expected as both sides work towards finalizing Pakistan’s economic strategy for the coming months.

