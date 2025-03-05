Israeli drones violate Lebanese airspace amid ceasefire violations

Israeli drones violated Lebanese airspace on Wednesday and flew at low altitude over areas in southern Lebanon, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement.

The Lebanese state news agency NNA said drones were seen flying over the towns of Naqoura, Khiyam, Borj El-Mlouk, and Marjayoun Plain.

An Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb on a road between Tall Al-Nahas and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, the broadcaster said.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Lebanese authorities have reported over 1,000 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including the deaths of at least 83 victims and injuries to 280 others.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.