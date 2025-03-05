Juventus overcome Verona with late Thuram, Koopmeiners goals

TURIN - Late strikes from Khephren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners secured Juventus a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Hellas Verona in Serie A on Monday, extending their winning streak to five matches. Despite dominating possession and creating nearly 30 chances, Juventus struggled to find the net, with several attempts off target and Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo pulling off a series of outstanding saves. However, Thuram broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute, converting with his first touch from the penalty spot. Koopmeiners sealed the win in stoppage time with a precise low drive from a tight angle. Juventus now sit fourth in the standings with 52 points, trailing leaders Inter Milan by six and holding a two-point advantage over fifth-placed Lazio. With Inter dropping points against Napoli and Atalanta held by Venezia, Juve closed the gap at the top. Meanwhile, Verona remains 14th, just four points above the relegation zone. The visitors made an energetic start, with Tomas Suslov and Amin Sarr testing Juve keeper Michele Di Gregorio inside the opening seven minutes. But Verona soon found themselves under relentless pressure, rarely venturing out of their own half. Thuram squandered an early opportunity from close range, while Weston McKennie thought he had given Juve the lead with a header before halftime, only for the goal to be disallowed due to a foul on Montipo. Verona nearly stunned the hosts in first-half stoppage time when Suslov’s long-range strike found the net, but it was ruled out for offside. Juve continued to push after the break, with Kenan Yildiz hitting the side netting, but it wasn’t until Thuram’s clinical finish that they finally broke through. Koopmeiners then wrapped up the victory for Juventus.