Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Kitchen Gardening event held

March 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  The Green Youth Moment Club (GYM Club) at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Tuesday organized a kitchen gardening activity to promote sustainable gardening practices and environmental awareness among students. Prof Dr Wahid Bux Jatoi, Pro Vice Chancellor, Main Campus, graced the event as the chief guest. Rashid Hussain Amur, Senior Plantation Officer, briefed students on the importance of kitchen gardening and its operations. GYM Club members prepared soil and planted summer vegetables, learning about regular watering, weeding, and pruning. The event highlighted sustainability, healthy eating, and kitchen gardening awareness.

