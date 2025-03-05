KP CS chairs meeting to review key progress updates under SIFC

Peshawar - In a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, key progress updates under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) were presented, underscoring the provincial government’s efforts to foster economic growth and attract investment across critical sectors.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the significance of leveraging the SIFC platform, a transformative initiative aimed at streamlining investment processes, enhancing coordination, and attracting both domestic and foreign investment.

He directed all relevant departments to proactively address challenges and ensure the timely implementation of projects, particularly those under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) frameworks, to drive sustainable development.

During the meeting, various departments shared updates on their respective initiatives under the SIFC framework.

A dedicated unit has been established within the Planning and Development Department to oversee and steer SIFC initiatives, ensuring effective coordination and execution of projects.

Progress on the Cloud First Policy and the MoU on the Digital Economy Enhancement Project was reviewed.

These initiatives are seen as key drivers of digital transformation in the province. The development of Special Technology Zones (STZs) in Peshawar, Swat, and Mardan was also discussed, with directives to resolve pending issues as a priority.

Additionally, projects related to the environment, tourism, infrastructure development, energy and power, industries, and health were reviewed in detail.

The Chief Secretary reiterated that the SIFC is a game-changer for economic development, urging all departments to align their strategies with the council’s objectives.

He stressed the need for collaboration, innovation, and efficiency to attract investment and drive growth.