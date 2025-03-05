KP govt: Bannu attack casualties caused by mosque roof collapse

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has stated that casualties in the Bannu attack were caused by the collapse of a mosque roof following explosions in the area.

According to media reports, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the incident and sought a detailed report from senior officials. Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, he extended condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for their patience.

Gandapur termed such attacks during the holy month of Ramazan highly tragic and unacceptable.

KP Adviser on Information Barrister Saif clarified that the explosions in Bannu Cantonment led to the collapse of nearby buildings' roofs, including a mosque, resulting in casualties. He confirmed that security forces successfully neutralized all attackers, preventing further damage.

The adviser reassured the public that the provincial government remains committed to combating terrorism and has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident. He reiterated the government’s solidarity with the families of the martyrs and injured victims.