Kundi urges PM to address power & gas outages during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD/peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlighting the severe electricity and gas load-shedding in the province during the holy month of Ramazan.

Governor Kundi emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a major producer of electricity and natural gas, yet the province itself is being deprived of these essential resources.

He expressed deep concern over the hardships faced by the public due to prolonged outages, especially during Sehri, Iftar, and prayer times.

“The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are suffering due to power and gas shortages despite the Prime Minister’s announcement of uninterrupted supply during Ramazan,” wrote the Governor.

He urged the Prime Minister to take immediate action, stressing that the sanctity of Ramadan demands a peaceful environment for worshippers.

Addressing this crisis, he said, would allow the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to observe the holy month with the same ease as citizens in other parts of the country.

Kundi assures support for honey industry development

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday pledged to discuss the issues of the honey industry with the federal government and emphasized the need for comprehensive measures to boost honey production and international market access.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the All Pakistan Beekeepers, Exporters, and Honey Traders’ Association, led by the association’s President, Saleem Khan, which included other office bearers. They discussed the challenges and growth opportunities of the province’s honey industry.

The delegation highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s significant honey production and its global reputation for quality and unique characteristics. They raised concerns about marketing difficulties, price fluctuations, and the need for government support. Additionally, the delegation requested assistance from the Governor regarding registration with the Saudi Food Authority and participation in international trade exhibitions through the Trade Development Authority.

Governor Faisal Kundi acknowledged the concerns of the honey industry representatives and assured them of his full support. He expressed optimism that federal authorities would take necessary steps to enhance the industry, including participation in global exhibitions, training beekeepers in modern techniques, and improving the certification process for honey exports.

The Governor also stressed the importance of aligning honey testing standards with global requirements to increase exports and strengthen the local economy. He concluded by saying that improving honey quality standards and government-backed initiatives could significantly boost Pakistan’s honey production and exports, ultimately benefiting the country’s economy.