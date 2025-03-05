Malala Yousafzai visits hometown after over a decade

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai visited her native village, Barkana, in Shangla district on Wednesday for the first time since surviving a Taliban attack in 2012.

Accompanied by her parents, she met relatives and interacted with locals.

DIG Malakand Sher Akbar Khan confirmed Malala also toured a newly constructed school in the area. After the visit, she returned to Islamabad.

Earlier, Malala wrapped up her Pakistan trip and returned to London on Monday. She had attended the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities, where she addressed the concluding session as a guest of honor, advocating for women’s literacy and empowerment.

Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz and Press Information Department Director Nergis Shazia Chaudhary saw her off at Islamabad International Airport.