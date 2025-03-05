Measures underway to combat smog, says Marriyum

LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that, under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, measures are underway to combat smog and air pollution in the province. As part of the Chief Minister’s vision, the “Chief Minister Plant for Pakistan” initiative has been launched, aiming to carry out large-scale tree plantation to reduce environmental pollution and make Punjab greener.The project will cover 48,368 acres across the province, with a target of planting 42.5 million trees. This initiative will play a crucial role in curbing environmental pollution and restoring clean air across the province. In the fiscal year 2024-25, 8,496 acres of land will be planted with 7.361 million trees, for which 1,800 million rupees have been allocated. Out of this, 1,085 million rupees have already been utilized, accounting for 60 percent of the estimated budget. In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, she said that during the Spring 2025 plantation campaign, 6,637 acres will be covered with 5.966 million trees. The campaign is being carried out at more than 300 locations across Punjab, including Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Murree, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Muzaffargarh. Various native and fruit-bearing trees are being planted, including Moringa, Chir Pine, Neem, Kikar, Sheesham, Sirus, Bakain, Simal, and Arjun. The plantations will not only increase forest cover but also green canal banks, roadsides, the Potohar plateau, Murree, and sandy areas. Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted that the project is progressing rapidly, with 2.73 million trees already planted over 4,000 acres of land. The “Chief Minister Plant for Pakistan” initiative will incur a total cost of 8,000 million rupees, significantly contributing to addressing environmental pollution in the province. The Senior Provincial Minister emphasized that this project is a realization of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s dream of a Green Punjab, ensuring not only a reduction in air pollution but also providing a clean and healthy environment for future generations.