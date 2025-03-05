NA body directs for enhancing rental rates for PBC properties

ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting has directed Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) to revise renting rates of all its tenants to bring them at par with the market rates. The Committee was of the view that the financial health of the Corporation warrants immediate measures enabling the state broadcaster to continue its operation and payment of salaries to its employees. The Committee met on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of Pullain Baloch, MNA. The Committee expressed its annoyance at the non-provision of information sought from Pakistan Television. The Committee was of the view that the Standing Committees were extension of the Parliament and had the mandate to exercise check on executive branch of the government and the privilege to seek and receive information from any department/organization of the government. The committee said that any attempt to prevent or conceal information from the Committee would entail serious implications. The Committee decided to hold a follow up meeting meanwhile PTV was asked to submit necessary information sought by the Committee. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar assured the Committee that his Ministry held the Committee and its members in high esteem and would never obscure any information from the August forum. He apprised the Committee about the recent steps initiated in PTV for making it more vibrant and self-sustaining. The committee reviewed and expressed satisfaction on the strategy chalked out to counter anti-state narrative in Balochistan and frontier regions of the country. The Committee stressed for further enhancing outreach of state radio and television in Balochistan and frontier regions apart from highlighting governments achievement in development sector and through youth and public engagement. Taking note of excessive advertisements during prime time and sports matches, the Committee directed PEMRA to ensure compliance of its regulations regarding excessive advertisements.

The Committee was apprised that advisories had been issued to all TV channels to comply with the regulations.