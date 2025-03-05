Naseerabad police arrest man for killing wife

Rawalpindi - Naseerabad police here on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and trying to present it as a case of suicide.

In a statement SP Potohar Talha Wali said that the police would collect all necessary evidence to present a solid case against the arrested man identified as Abdul Salam. The police will make sure that the accused is convicted with befitting sentence.

The SP said that the crimes against women were not acceptable in a civilized society and the law enforcement agency would make all efforts to bring the accused to book.

According to the available details, Fida Hussain, resident of Chak Jalal Din locality, complained to the police that his daughter Robina Fida has been married to Abdul Salam, son of his sister, for four years. The couple has been living in Gulshan-e-Razzaq Town on Chakra Road.

Abdul Salam has long been working in Dubai but has been in Pakistan for last four months. “My daughter has been complaining about behaviour of her husband who has been beating and torturing her,” the complainant told the police.

Fida further said that on evening of February 28, Robina called her maternal uncle Muhammad Sarwar that Abdul Salam has been beating her up.

Sarwar along with his wife and daughter reached the house of Abdul Salam and found that dead body of Robina was lying on a charpoy on the terrace of first floor of the house. “There were visible marks of strangulation and torture on the neck of the deceased Robina. When we looked into her bedroom, we saw different items were in disarray and her dupatta was twisted into a sort of snare,” the complainant said.

He maintained before the police that it was certain to him that Abdul Salam strangulated his daughter to death.