New Zealand down South Africa to set up Champions Trophy 2025 final against India

sealed a place in the final of the ICC Men’s , defeating by 50 runs in the second semifinal at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With this win, will face India in the final.

Chasing a daunting target of 363 runs set by , South Africa’s batting line-up could not keep pace with the required run rate, ultimately finishing at 312/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Despite a brilliant 100* from David Miller, South Africa’s chase faltered in the face of strong bowling performances from , particularly from Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, and Glenn Phillips.

South Africa’s chase got off to a disastrous start as they lost both their openers cheaply. Ryan Rickelton (17) was dismissed by Matt Henry, caught by Michael Bracewell at fine leg in the fifth over. Captain Temba Bavuma (56) looked solid in his knock, but Santner struck crucial blows, first removing Rassie van der Dussen (69) and then Heinrich Klaasen (3) in quick succession.

Bavuma’s resistance ended when he was caught behind off Santner in the 23rd over, leaving reeling at 125/3. Santner’s spell of 3/43 was pivotal in New Zealand’s quest to make it to the final, as he made key breakthroughs at crucial moments. With already under pressure, the Black Caps' spin attack continued to apply the squeeze.

As wickets tumbled around him, David Miller stood firm, delivering a remarkable century that kept South Africa’s hopes alive. His 100* off 67 balls, laced with 10 fours and 4 sixes, was a display of power and poise under pressure. The right-hander played some breathtaking strokes, especially in the middle overs, but with minimal support, his lone hand wasn’t enough to carry to victory.

Miller’s partnership with Aiden Markram (31) produced some resistance, but once Markram was dismissed by Rachin Ravindra in the 33rd over, the South African middle order fell apart. Wiaan Mulder (8), Marco Jansen (3), Keshav Maharaj (1), and Kagiso Rabada (16) all fell cheaply, unable to handle the pressure of a rapidly increasing required run rate.

While South Africa’s chase was never entirely in control, New Zealand’s bowlers were excellent throughout, making breakthroughs at regular intervals. Matt Henry (2/43) was a constant threat, dismissing Rickelton and Rabada, while the spin trio of Santner (3/43), Ravindra (1/20), and Phillips (2/27) complemented each other brilliantly in the middle overs.

Phillips’ late strikes in the 47th and 48th overs were particularly valuable, removing Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj, and ensuring that South Africa’s chances of a miraculous comeback were snuffed out. With at 256/9 in the 46th over, the match was all but over, and completed the formalities with ease, dismissing Lungi Ngidi (1*) in the 50th over.

Earlier, had posted a mammoth total of 362/6, powered by brilliant centuries from Rachin Ravindra (108) and Kane Williamson (102). Their partnership of 164 runs for the second wicket set the foundation for a big score. Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Phillips (49*) played handy cameos at the death, ensuring that finished strong.

The win marked a remarkable effort from the Black Caps, with their bowlers stepping up when required and batting performances that showcased maturity under pressure. Their ability to counter 's strong attack and hold their nerve during the chase has positioned them as one of the strongest contenders for the trophy.

With this emphatic win, now prepare for the final showdown against India, who were the first team to book their spot in the final. Both teams have had impressive campaigns in the tournament, and fans can expect a thrilling contest in what promises to be an epic final clash.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

362/6 (Rachin Ravindra 108, Kane Williamson 102, Glenn Phillips 49*, Daryl Mitchell 49; Lungi Ngidi 3/72, Kagiso Rabada 2/70) beat 312/9 (David Miller 100*, Rassie van der Dussen 69, Temba Bavuma 56; Mitchell Santner 3/43, Matt Henry 2/43, Glenn Phillips 2/27) by 50 runs.