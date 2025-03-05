Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Omar Ayub rejects govt's economic stability claims

Web Desk
8:08 PM | March 05, 2025
National

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PTI leader Omar Ayub dismissed the government’s claims of economic stability, calling them false.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside PTI leaders Salman Akram Raja and Senator Shibli Faraz, Ayub warned that the economy is in its worst state, with declines in industry, agriculture, IT, and telecom sectors. He also highlighted a wheat cultivation crisis and shrinking economic growth.

He blamed the rupee’s devaluation for adding Rs120 billion to the country’s debt.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja criticized the government for filing 200 cases against Imran Khan, stating PTI is engaging with opposition parties for his release.

Senator Shibli Faraz also condemned the PML-N and PPP for damaging the economy and state institutions.

