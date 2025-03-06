Omni Group Expands with New Rice Mill in Matli

Matli, 03 March 2025 – The Omni Group of Companies made yet another milestone in its growth and development saga with the formal launch of Pride Rice Mills Pvt Ltd in Matli, district Tando Muhammad Khan, Sindh on 27the Feb 2025. The state-of-the-art rice mill was formally launched today by the illustrious Chairman of Omni Group, Khawaja Anver Majid.

Pride Rice Mills' opening is meant to attest to Omni Group's dedication to excellence, sustainability, and economic growth. The plant is outfitted with cutting-edge technologies meant to boost rice production while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Apart from raising the production levels, the new mill will also create high numbers of jobs for the locals, thus boosting the economic growth of the country. Through the investment in modern agriculture processing plants, Omni Group continues to be a key player in the growth of Pakistan's agribusiness sector.

At the inauguration, Khawaja Anver Majid described his vision for the new facility, saying, "Pride Rice Mills Pvt Ltd shows our ongoing commitment to innovation and environmentally friendly business practices. We're committed to enhancing the quality of rice production and the local farmers and economy."

Omni Group is a Pakistan-based, privately held industrial conglomerate integrated across a variety of industries, ranging from rice to sugar, cement, ethanol, polypropylene bags, power, automation, and aviation. The firm currently has more than 12000 happy employees and is looking forward to developing its business at an international level.

Omni Group is one of the largest sugar producers of Pakistan and owns nine sugar mills with significant economies of scope and scale benefits. Our workforce consists of energetic professionals who actively participate in executing our vision and mission.

The opening of Pride Rice Mills is another reflection of Omni Group's strategic growth and its relentless drive towards the furtherance of industrial and agricultural development in Pakistan. As the company grows, its vision continues to be centered on the creation of sustainable business solutions that will benefit the industry and the communities it serves.