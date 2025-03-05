Wednesday, March 05, 2025
One robber injured, two escape after police encounter

NEWS WIRE
March 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  One robber was injured while his two accomplices managed to escape after a police encounter in the area of Khurarianwala police station. A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that three bandits were on a looting spree near Sewerage Drain Chak No.100-RB when a van of elite force reached there during routine patrolling.  The outlaws opened indiscriminate firing on the police team and the police also retaliated in self-defence.  During this encounter, one of the criminals received injuries in his leg due to the bullets fired by his own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas other outlaws managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.  The police shifted the injured to hospital for treatment and his condition is stated to be stable. He was identified as Syed Zeeshan Munir of Chak No.241-JB Chinchal Wala, who was wanted to the police in a number of cases.

Special teams have been formed to arrest the escapees, he added.

