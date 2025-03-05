Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Pakistan arrests key suspect in 2021 Kabul attack

Web Desk
1:34 PM | March 05, 2025
National

Pakistani security forces have arrested Mohammad Sharifullah, an alleged Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) commander, accused of orchestrating the 2021 Kabul airport attack that killed 13 U.S. service members and over 170 Afghans.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, stating that Sharifullah, an Afghan citizen, was apprehended in a counter-terrorism operation near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Pakistan for its role in the arrest, announcing that the suspect was being extradited to the United States to face justice.

A Pakistani security official, speaking to Reuters, credited the arrest to renewed counter-terrorism cooperation between Pakistan and the Trump administration, emphasizing the strengthening of bilateral security efforts.

Web Desk

National

